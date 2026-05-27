Giants' Willy Adames: Homer, triple in loss

Adames went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

This was Adames' fifth straight game batting leadoff. He's gone 6-for-22 (.273) with four extra-base hits in that span, and it looks like a change that could stick -- he's been atop the order against three southpaws and two right-handers in that span. The veteran shortstop is now batting .239 with a .691 OPS, seven homers, 18 RBI, 26 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 54 contests this season.