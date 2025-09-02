Adames went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and three total RBI in Monday's 8-2 victory versus Colorado.

Adames' first RBI came on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning. The veteran shortstop then capped the scoring in the contest with a two-run blast in the seventh. Adames has had his power stroke working of late, belting seven home runs and driving in 13 runs while batting .341 over his past 11 games. He's up to 26 long balls on the campaign, putting him within range of his third career 30-homer season.