Adames went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

Adames has homered in three of his last four games, going 6-for-16 (.375) with six RBI in that span. The shortstop went just 2-for-30 over his 10 contests prior to this power surge. Recent success aside, it continues to be a challenging first year in San Francisco for Adames, who is batting .204 with a .635 OPS, eight homers, 32 RBI, 37 runs scored and three stolen bases over 69 games.