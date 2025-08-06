Adames went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win against the Pirates.

Adames ripped a two-run shot in the fifth inning and added a single in the ninth. It was his 18th long ball of the year and his ninth in 29 games since the start of July. Tuesday was his first multi-hit performance since July 28; he went 3-for-25 (.120) in six games between those two contests. Adames is now slashing .232/.318/.412 with 38 extra-base hits and 61 RBI in 113 games.