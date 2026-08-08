Giants' Willy Adames: Lifts 19th homer

Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Tigers.

Adames ended a 15-game power drought with his fifth-inning long ball to provide the final run of the game. It's been even longer since he had a multi-hit effort -- his last came July 12 versus the Rockies, and he's gone just 13-for-73 (.178) since the All-Star break. The shortstop is down to a .221 average and .693 OPS on the year, and he's added 19 homers, 48 RBI, 58 runs scored, 24 doubles, one triple and four stolen bases over 111 games. While the OPS is on track to be the worst of his career, Adames is one long ball away from reaching 20 for a sixth straight season.