Adames went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Adames has gone cold at the plate, going 0-for-13 with four walks and six strikeouts over the first four games of the Giants' current road trip. The shortstop has logged three steals over his last 11 games and is up to 11 thefts on 14 attempts this season. He's added a .226/.318/.420 slash line with 28 home runs, 82 RBI, 88 runs scored, 20 doubles and two triples through 151 contests.