Adames went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

Adames drew a walk in the second inning and stole his first base since May 30. However, the star shortstop failed to record a hit for the third time in his last five appearances, during which he has posted a .200/.368/.400 slash line with four runs scored, one home run and a 4:6 BB:K across 19 plate appearances. Adames' struggles at the plate have persisted this month, as he's slashing .203/.301/.391 with 12 runs scored, eight RBI, four home runs, one stolen base and a 26.5 percent strikeout rate in 83 plate appearances during June.