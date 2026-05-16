Adames went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics.

Adames singled in the fourth inning and doubled in the sixth, marking his 13th two-bagger of the season. The 30-year-old shortstop has recorded five multi-hit performances over the last eight games, batting .353 with five RBI, two runs scored and two doubles in 35 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's now slashing .225/.258/.348 with 15 runs scored, 11 RBI, three long balls and a stolen base across 186 plate appearances this season.