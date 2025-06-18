Adames went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a walk during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians.

Adames drew a walk in the third inning before coming around to score. The shortstop also tallied a pair of singles in the matchup, marking his second multi-hit game since sitting out June 8 against Atlanta. Over seven games since that absence, Adames is slashing .321/.364/.679 with seven runs scored, six RBI, three home runs and a double across 33 plate appearances.