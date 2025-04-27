Adames went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Adames lined a two-RBI single into center field during the fifth inning, tying the game at 2-2. The 29-year-old shortstop has logged a hit in each of his last five games, during which he has recorded a .263 batting average with three RBI, a run scored and a 2:4 BB:K across 22 plate appearances. He's now slashing .205/.272/.268 with 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, four doubles, a home run and an 11:31 BB:K across 125 plate appearances in 28 games.