Adames went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.

Adames hit a single in the fifth inning before coming around to score and added another single in the eighth. The shortstop was one of two Giants players to record two hits, marking his third multi-hit performance in his last 10 outings. During that stretch, Adames is slashing .316/.409/.632 with nine runs scored, six RBI, three homers and three doubles across 44 plate appearances.