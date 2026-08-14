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Giants' Willy Adames: Not in Friday's lineup

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Adames (back) is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Rockies on Friday.

As expected, Adames will be on the bench for Friday's game while working through a back injury that he aggravated during Wednesday's loss to the Astros. An MRI on Friday revealed a low back strain, but a stint on the injured is unlikely for the 30-year-old shortstop, who is considered day-to-day, per Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News. With Adames sidelined, Christian Koss will draw the start at shortstop while Buddy Kennedy mans the hot corner.

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