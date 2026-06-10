Giants' Willy Adames: Nursing lower-half injury

Giants manager Tony Vitello said that Adames is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals after experiencing some lower-half pain from his "knee to hip" during Tuesday's 6-3 loss, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Despite dealing with some discomfort, Adames still played the full nine innings Tuesday, finishing 0-for-4 with a walk. The veteran shortstop will hit the bench for just the second time all season Wednesday, but Vitello indicated that Adames shouldn't be headed for any further absences. The Giants are hoping that getting a game off from starting coupled with Thursday's off day will provide enough time for Adames to recover from the issue and rejoin the lineup Friday versus the Cubs.