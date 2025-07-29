Adames went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBI in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

Adames helped San Francisco come back from an early deficit, knocking a run-scoring single in the second inning and tying the score with another RBI single in the fourth. The veteran shortstop notched his second straight multi-hit game, achieving that feat for the first time this season. Adames has begun the second half of the season well, batting .395 (15-for-38) with three homers, 10 runs, eight RBI and a 5:7 BB:K through 10 contests.