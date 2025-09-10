Adames went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Adames cashed in when the Giants were able to put their first two batters on base in the first inning, crushing a three-run home run off Zac Gallen. This homer is part of a larger surge that has seen Adames launch six long balls over his last 12 games while going 14-for-43 (.326) in that span. On the year, the shortstop has a .230/.318/.432 slash line with 28 homers, 81 RBI, 87 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 19 doubles and two triples across 143 games.