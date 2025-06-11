Adames went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's victory over the Rockies.

Adames opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then added a solo home run in the fifth inning, highlighting a productive day at the plate. The shortstop has had a rough 2025 campaign, slashing just .194/.283/.316 with 17 extra-base hits and 28 RBI over 66 games. His struggles have continued into June with a .419 OPS, but perhaps Tuesday's performance will spark a turnaround.