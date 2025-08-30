Adames went 4-for-6 with one RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored in Friday's 15-8 win over the Orioles.

Adames has gone 10-for-28 (.357) across his last seven games, a span that includes a pair of two-homer performances. He's added seven RBI and two steals in that span to provide well-rounded contributions. The veteran shortstop is up to a .229/.317/.419 slash line with 24 homers, eight steals, 70 RBI, 82 runs scored, 18 doubles and two triples over 133 contests this season.