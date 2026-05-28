Giants' Willy Adames: Tallies two doubles in loss

Adames went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Adames doubled in the second inning before coming around to score, and he added another two-bagger in the eighth. The 30-year-old shortstop has logged multiple extra-base hits in back-to-back games and has safely reached base in 16 of his last 17 outings, slashing .343/.387/.629 with 13 runs scored, 12 RBI and 11 extra-base hits, including four homers, in 75 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .243/.282/.423 with 27 runs scored, 18 RBI, seven long balls and a stolen base across 234 plate appearances this season.