Marte was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Marte appeared in Sunday's series finale against the Cardinals but didn't fare well, as he surrendered four runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks over 1.2 innings. The right-hander owns a 7.71 ERA and 1.71 WHIP with a 7:6 K:BB across 9.1 frames so far this season in the big leagues.
