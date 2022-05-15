Marte was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Marte was sent down at the beginning of May, but he'll rejoin the Giants after spending two weeks in the minors. The righty should pitch mainly in low-leverage situations after he posted a 7.04 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 7.2 innings over eight relief appearances in the majors to begin the year.
