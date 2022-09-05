site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Yunior Marte: Recalled from Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Marte was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.
Marte logged an 8.44 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 10.2 innings as a big-league reliever in the second half. He should work in low-leverage situations.
