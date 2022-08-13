site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Yunior Marte: Sent to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
Marte was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.
The demotion comes after Marte was knocked around for five runs by the Padres on Wednesday, raising his season ERA to 6.15. Thomas Szapucki was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
