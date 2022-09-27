Gimenez is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rays.
That's two missed games in a row for Gimenez, who is in the midst of a 10-for-24 streak at the dish over his last six games, so perhaps he is a little banged up. Gabriel Arias is starting at the keystone and hitting seventh.
More News
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Picks up steal•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Drives in two during win•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Three hits, two runs in win•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Out of Tuesday's lineup•