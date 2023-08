Gimenez went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and one steal in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

Gimenez did it all for the Guardians, displaying his power with a first-inning home run, then showing off the speed with two infield singles and a stolen base. It was the third straight multi-hit effort for Gimenez, who is finally starting to heat up at the dish. Thus far in August, Gimenez is hitting .349 with two home runs, five doubles and three steals in 12 games.