Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 11-0 win over the Pirates.

Gimenez capped off the Guardians' four-run sixth inning with his homer. The second baseman has knocked three of his eight homers this season in July, batting .250 with eight RBI over 12 contests this month. He's at a .243/.316/.388 slash line with 36 RBI, 41 runs scored, 15 stolen bases, 14 doubles and four triples through 89 games overall.