Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Rays.

Gimenez accounted for most of the Guardians' offense Saturday with his sixth-inning blast, but they never got closer than one run in the loss. This was the infielder's first multi-hit effort in seven games. He's hit a steady .273 in July, though that's a bit under his season mark of .299 in 89 contests. He's added an .854 OPS, 12 homers, eight stolen bases, 49 RBI and 37 runs scored as a near-everyday starter at second base.