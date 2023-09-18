Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Rangers.
Gimenez knocked an RBI single and a two-run double during Cleveland's nine-run fourth frame. He's gone 17-for-49 (.347) with seven multi-hit performances over his last 13 games. His season slash line is up to .244/.312/.385 with 43 extra-base hits and 57 RBI through 575 plate appearances.
