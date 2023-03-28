Gimenez and the Guardians have agreed on a seven-year, $106.5 million contract extension with a $23 million club option for 2031, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The buyout on the option is $2.5 million, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, so Gimenez is guaranteed at least $109 million and could get as much as $128 million if the option is picked up and he hits all incentives. The long-term deal covers Gimenez's arbitration years as well as four and potentially five free agent years. The 24-year-old made his first All-Star team and won a Gold Glove in 2022 with Cleveland, collecting a .297/.371/.466 batting line with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases along the way. The Guardians are also discussing a contract extension with Amed Rosario, among others, so they could lock up their middle infield for a while.