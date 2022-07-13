Gimenez isn't starting Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Gimenez started in the last three games and went 1-for-10 with two runs, a stolen base, a walk and four strikeouts. Owen Miller is taking over at second base and batting seventh Wednesday.
