Gimenez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Gimenez tallied a pair of RBI singles, both off righty starter Lance Lynn. The second baseman has recorded multiple hits in four of his last nine games with a .344 average over 32 at-bats. The 24-year-old has put the bat on the ball often during his last 11 games with only five strikeouts in 37 at-bats.