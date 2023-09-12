Gimenez went 2-for-5 with one RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Gimenez has gone 10-for-24 (.417) with three steals across his last six games. The second baseman supplied a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning Monday, but the Giants answered with two runs in their half of the frame. Gimenez has had an uneven year at the plate, batting .242 with a .692 OPS, but his strong hitting in September is a good sign. He's added 12 home runs, 51 RBI, 64 runs scored, 27 steals, 25 doubles and four triples through 138 contests overall.