Gimenez and the Guardians are finalizing a long-term contract extension, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The particulars of the deal aren't known at this time. Gimenez is coming off a season which saw him bat .297/.371/.466 with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases, winning a Gold Glove and posting a 7.4 bWAR in the process. The 24-year-old is currently not yet arbitration-eligible and is under team control through 2026.
