Gimenez went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Gimenez has three multi-hit efforts during his seven-game hitting streak. He's gone 11-for-27 (.407) during the surge, though he has only two extra-base hits in that span. Overall, the infielder is slashing .318/.359/.513 with eight home runs, 35 RBI, 24 runs scored and six stolen bases across 59 contests. His strong play has made him the Guardians' starting second baseman.