site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-andres-gimenez-gets-breather-for-nightcap | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Gets breather for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gimenez isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Gimenez started at second base in Saturday's matinee and went 1-for-3 with a double, a run, a walk and a strikeout. He'll take a seat while Owen Miller starts at the keystone and bats sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read