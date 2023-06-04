Gimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Twins.

Gimenez has racked up three multi-hit efforts in his last five games. More notably, he drew a walk for the first time since May 17. The second baseman has struggled to hit consistently this year, batting .247, and he hasn't supplemented it much by getting on base at a modest .310 clip with a 4.1 percent walk rate. Gimenez has added seven stolen bases, three home runs, 13 RBI and 25 runs scored through 55 contests.