Gimenez is out of the starting lineup against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Gimenez will take a seat for the first time since the first game of the doubleheader against the Mets on Sunday. The infielder will get a rest with Tyler Freeman getting the start at second base and hitting sixth against Jordan Montgomery and the Cardinals
