Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 2-0 victory versus the Mariners on Saturday.

There was little offense to be had in Saturday's pitching duel, so Gimenez's seventh-inning solo shot proved to be a valuable late-game insurance run. The long ball was the infielder's first of the campaign following last season's 17-homer performance. Gimenez has gone 3-for-10 through his first three contests in 2023.