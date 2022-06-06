Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Gimenez took Orioles starter Dean Kremer deep in the first inning, and the Guardians were able to make it stand for the rest of the contest. The infielder has homered in three of his last five games, driving in eight runs and scoring five times in that span. He's delivered a fairly well-rounded game in 2022, slashing .307/.429/.540 with seven homers, 29 RBI, 19 runs scored, four stolen bases, two triples and seven doubles in 42 contests. Gimenez will likely still sit out against some left-handed pitchers, but he's approaching a near-everyday role in the middle of Cleveland's infield.