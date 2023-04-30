Gimenez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Gimenez had an 0-for-12 slump recently, but he's steered out of it by going 4-for-12 with three extra-base hits in his last three contests. The second baseman is up to a .250/.327/.385 slash line with two homers, six stolen bases, six RBI, 21 runs scored and seven doubles through 26 games.

More News