Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 12-3 victory over the Rangers.

Gimenez opened the scoring for the Guardians with a two-run blast in the second, then later added an RBI single. The homer was his first since Aug. 25 while the three RBI marked a season high. Gimenez is now slashing .244/.313/.385 with 13 home runs, 54 RBI, 67 runs and 28 stolen bases in 509 at-bats over 141 games.