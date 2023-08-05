Gimenez went 3-for-4 with a homer, two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Gimenez put the Guardians on top with his two-run shot in the fifth inning. It was his 10th long ball of the year and first since July 24. Gimenez has gone 14-for-71 (.197) in 19 games since the All-Star break, dropping his season slash line to .239/.309/.387 through 421 plate appearances.