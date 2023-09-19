Gimenez went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.

Gimenez has multiple hits in five of his last eight games, and he's batting .350 (21-for-60) in September. The steal was his seventh of the month, giving him 29 thefts on 33 attempts this season. The second baseman's strong hitting has him up to a .248/.315/.388 slash line with 13 home runs, 57 RBI and 69 runs scored through 144 contests. While it's nowhere near his .297/.371/.466 slash line from 2022, Gimenez has shown off his skills late in the campaign.