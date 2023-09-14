Gimenez went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Gimenez has quietly had a strong September, batting .318 (14-for-44) with six stolen bases over 12 contests. The second baseman's power has been largely absent this month -- he has just two extra-base hits, both doubles. For the season, he's at a .242/.310/.378 slash line with 28 thefts, 12 home runs, 51 RBI and 65 runs scored over 140 contests in a near-everyday role.