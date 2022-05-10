Gimenez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Monday's 12-9 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Gimenez sparked the Guardians' six-run ninth inning with a solo shot. In the 10th, he knocked in Ernie Clement with a double, though Emmanuel Clase failed to protect the one-run lead. With multiple hits in four of his last six games, Gimenez continues to impress with the bat. The speedy infielder has a .351/.363/.571 slash line with three homers, 17 RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases through 80 plate appearances.