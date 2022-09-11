Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.
After going hitless in his last two games, Gimenez got back on track with a solo shot in the second inning, his 16th homer on the season. Despite the mini slump, Gimenez is batting .270 (10-for-37) in the month of September with three stolen bases. He now owns a strong .299/.369/.478 slash line through 125 games.
