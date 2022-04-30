Gimenez went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a double during Friday's 9-8 victory against the Athletics.

Gimenez doubled in the first inning, connected on a grand slam in the third and singled in the seventh in recording his second three-hit game of the season. The 23-year-old holds an impressive .349 average through 43 games this season, though that mark is propped up by an unsustainable .419 BABIP.