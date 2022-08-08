Gimenez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Astros.
Offense was at a premium in this contest, though the Guardians found more of it than the Astros. Gimenez singled and stole second in the eighth inning with Cleveland looking to pad its lead, but he was left aboard when Owen Miller flied out to end the frame. The steal was Gimenez's first since he ran wild for three steals versus Arizona last Monday. For the season, the second baseman is slashing .299/.364/.481 with 12 home runs, 12 steals, 50 RBI and 42 runs scored through 98 contests.