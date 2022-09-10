Gimenez went 0-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Friday's 7-6 win over the Twins.
Gimenez appears to have a green light on the basepaths currently -- he's logged three steals in four attempts over his last five games. For the season, he's 18-for-21 in steals while slashing .302/.370/.478 through 123 contests.
More News
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Registers steal in loss•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Contributes steal in loss•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Resting against lefty•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Smacks 15th homer•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Swipes bag, drives in two•
-
Guardians' Andres Gimenez: Goes deep in Game 2•