Gimenez went 0-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Friday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

Gimenez appears to have a green light on the basepaths currently -- he's logged three steals in four attempts over his last five games. For the season, he's 18-for-21 in steals while slashing .302/.370/.478 through 123 contests.