Gimenez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double, a steal and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Gimenez reached three times after he was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and also swiped second in the frame. He eventually opened up the scoring with a two-run blast off Jameson Taillon in the third and wound up scoring the winning run as the ghost runner in extra innings. The long ball was his first since June 17 and just his second extra-base hit over his last 11 games. Gimenez has been heating up at the plate, however, with multiple hits in three of his last seven games. He's now slashing .246/.315/.382 with six homers, 31 RBI, 37 runs and a 16:52 BB:K in 313 plate appearances.