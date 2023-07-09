Gimenez went 0-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Royals.

Gimenez has seemingly made a larger commitment to run with seven steals through eight games in July. His theft Saturday salvaged an otherwise unimpressive showing, though he's hit safely in six of his games this month. He's at a .245/.318/.384 slash line through 85 contests, and he now has 15 steals on 18 attempts this season.